$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

