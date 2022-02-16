$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 242,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

