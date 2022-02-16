10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VCXA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.
