$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.65 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $496.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lantheus.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 408,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

