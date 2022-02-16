12,854 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $295.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $372.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.52.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

