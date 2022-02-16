$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.15 million and the lowest is $12.78 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 30,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

