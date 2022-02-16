1,406,757 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,406,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 303,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

