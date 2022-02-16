1,490 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.93.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.