15,964 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

