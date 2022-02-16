19,498 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of KALA opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

