1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,060. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

