2,156,250 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.