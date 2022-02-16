21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 3,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

