23,543 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

