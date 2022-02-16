240,731 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 240,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.32.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

