$25.24 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post sales of $25.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $156.85 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matterport.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 11,427,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,574,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. Matterport has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

