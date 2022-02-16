27,343 Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth $146,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.