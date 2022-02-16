300,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $523,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,874,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JUGG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.