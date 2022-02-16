33,214 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.