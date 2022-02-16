$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce sales of $336.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 450,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.