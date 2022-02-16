$364.30 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report sales of $364.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $369.90 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a PE ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

