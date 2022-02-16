3,686 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

