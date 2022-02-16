3,686 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.
VGLT stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.