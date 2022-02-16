$38.77 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report sales of $38.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $39.17 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $148.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OLO.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 176,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,172 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in OLO by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $4,564,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 745.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLO traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 1,216,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. OLO has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

