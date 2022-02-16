3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, March 12th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

3M has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 64 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.36 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $180.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.