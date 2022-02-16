$43.79 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $43.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $262.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.64 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $12,272,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,824. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

