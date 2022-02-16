4,440 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.