$5.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

SRAX stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

