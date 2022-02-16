5,251 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $256.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $145.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

