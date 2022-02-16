53,221 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE GE opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.