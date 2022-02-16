$612.57 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post sales of $612.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.20 million and the highest is $635.73 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,678. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

