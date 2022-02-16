633 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pool by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $459.57 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.06 and a 200-day moving average of $500.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

