$692.73 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce sales of $692.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $701.71 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

AHCO opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.