$72.46 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.31 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,910. The firm has a market cap of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

In other Inseego news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.