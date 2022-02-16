818 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day moving average is $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

