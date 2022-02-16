869 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.91 and its 200 day moving average is $244.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

