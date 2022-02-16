$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $1.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $2.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.88 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYXH remained flat at $$20.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

