9,894 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PYCR opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM Inc has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

