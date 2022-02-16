A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 13,404 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMTB opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.