Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.