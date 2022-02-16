Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

