ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.