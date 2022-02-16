Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

ACST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,786. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

