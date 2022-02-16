ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 9,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The firm has a market cap of $842.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.