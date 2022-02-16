Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Acuity Brands worth $41,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $185.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,958. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

