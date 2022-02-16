Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,741.86 ($37.10).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.85) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.39) to GBX 3,061 ($41.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,049 ($41.26) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($50.15). The firm has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,208.06.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.