Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

NYSE AAP opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

