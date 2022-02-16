Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,595,753.40 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

