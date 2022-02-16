AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

