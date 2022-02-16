AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $50.95.
ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About AdvanSix
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
