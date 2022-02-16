Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $95,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.