Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of GO opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

