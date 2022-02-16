Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,540,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 1,130,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77.
In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,049,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
