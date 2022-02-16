Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,540,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 1,130,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,049,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

